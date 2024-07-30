﻿H-1B Visas- Opportunities of Employment for Internationally Educated Workers

H1B Visas allow an internationally educated individual to receive permission to work in the United States. With this status, the foreign employee may apply for a green card or permanent residency. However, many people don’t know the Visa process and how many US companies use it.



What is an H-1B Visa?



An H-1B is a temporary, non-immigrant work visa that allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers who require academic or hands-on expertise in specialized fields such as IT, engineering, medicine, architecture, and more. The applicant must have at least a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent in a related field.



The H-1B visa program was created to help American tech firms address labor shortages in areas like computer programming or engineering allowing them to hire abroad. H-1B visas encourage diversity and inclusivity in companies with workers from various backgrounds.



H-1B Status and Application for Permanent Residence



The H-1B visa is initially granted for up to three years but can be extended up to six years, and an H-1B visa holder can apply for a green card or lawful permanent residence (LPR) in this period.



Top 10 U.S Companies Sponsoring H1B Visas

According to My Visa Jobs Report

Amazon.Com Services- 13,205 Cognizant Technology Solutions- 13,077 Ernst Young- 11,113 Google- 9,919 Tata Consultancy Services- 8,541 Microsoft- 7,819 Infosys- 7,804 Apple- 4,088 Meta Platforms- 4,083 Qualcomm- 3,716

How Hard is It to Get the Visa?



The process for the employment-based visa is a selective lottery. There is an annual cap of 65,000 H-1B visas issued per fiscal year, and the employer must prove the lack of qualified American applicants. An additional 20,000 visas are available for applicants who have earned a master’s degree or higher from a U.S. institution.



However, there are several institutional exemptions to the H-1B cap including all colleges and universities, related or affiliated nonprofits, and governmental or nonprofit research organizations.



Cost



The cost is $215 to register for the H-1B lottery.



If the applicant is selected, the employer will then have to pay $780 to file Form I-129 (Petition for Nonimmigrant Worker), or $460 (in the case of small employers and nonprofits).



Beyond Form I-129, the costs can vary, depending on the company size, expediting the application, and whether or not the H-1B applicant finds another company or attorney.



Conclusion



An H-1B solicitor can be anyone from a U.S. college STEM graduate to a creative architect with twenty years of experience. Do you know anyone with an H-1B?

