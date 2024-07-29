﻿Johnson C. Smith University Boosts Student Student Success Through Coaching Program

Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), a private non-profit Historically Black University based in Charlotte, North Carolina is ranked the best HBCU in the state for their new method for students to retain and persist in class for graduation.



The university collaborated with national student success nonprofit InsideTrack and UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and Partnership for Education Advancement (Ed Advancement) to provide a dedicated success coach to every member of the first-year class, leading to a 3% jump in persistence in a year.



“This work is reflective of our commitment to ensuring that students not only have the opportunity to access higher education but also the high-touch support needed to achieve their education and career goals, ” said Dr. Valerie Kinloch, president of Johnson C. Smith University.



JCSU’s student success coaching initiative is an part of an ambitious multi-year effort designed to improve student enrollment and retention rates while focusing on creating an easy graduate to career transition.



JCSU used InsideTrack to provide one-on-one success coaching to all of its first-year students tohelp achieve this impressive improvement in student success and persistence among its diverse first-year class,



The partnership began in June of 2023. 95% of first-year students met with a student success coach at least once, and 80% of students met with success coaches at least twice. First-year students who received success coaching also maintained strong GPAs, with 47% of freshmen engaged in coaching earning a GPA of 3.0 or higher, while 80% earned a GPA of 2.0 or higher. Six coaches were trained in the initial stage of the partnership during the summer of 2023, and four additional coaches were trained during the fall semester.



The coaching program empowers JCSU students to clarify their academic, career, and personal goals and create a plan for achieving them and overcoming obstacles.