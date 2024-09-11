﻿New Jobs of the Month in Newport News

Did you know that the City of Newport News offers personal and professional development courses, a leadership academy, and tuition reimbursement? That’s right, we offer $2,000 in tuition reimbursement after one year of full-time work with us.



This month’s new jobs are critical positions within the city:



MASTER AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIAN – HEAVY SHOP | GENERAL SERVICES



$1,500 annual tool allowance, $750 initial hiring bonus, and $3,000 annual supplement for Heavy Shop



FIRE EQUIPMENT SPECIALIST II | GENERAL SERVICES



$1,500 annual tool allowance, $750 initial hiring bonus, and $3,000 annual supplement for Heavy Shop



Feel free to reach out with any questions at recruiting@nnva.gov or call 757-926-1800. Watch this space on the second Tuesday of each month for more.



Source: The City of Newport News

