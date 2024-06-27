﻿Newport News Weekly City Council Canceled

Next Regular Meeting July 2 at CNU



This week’s City Council meeting has been canceled and the next regular City Council Meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at Christopher Newport University’s Freeman Center in the Gaines Theater (1 University Place) at 7 p.m. The City Council Work Session will be held immediately prior in the same location at 5 p.m.



Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings, and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.

