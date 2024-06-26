﻿The Administration Opposition to the H.R. 8771 Appropriations Act

The Administration strongly opposes House passage of H.R. 8771, making appropriations for the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs for the fiscal year (FY) ending September 30, 2025, causing deep cuts to law enforcement, education, housing, healthcare, consumer safety, energy programs that lower utility bills and combat climate change, and essential nutrition services. The draft bills will also negatively affect the military. With the budget priorities changing the committee is concerned about the Indo-Pacific region, high leverage programs, treasury international programs, humanitarian assistance, West Bank, and Gaza Restrictions and additional directives, diplomatic and development workforce, the United Nations and other international organizations, global health programs, reproductive health restrictions, Afghan Special Immigrant Visas (SIV), prohibitions, rescissions and administration flexibility, and constitutional concerns. President Biden plans to veto the bill.