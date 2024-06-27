﻿The Administration Opposition to the H.R. 8774 Appropriations Act

The Administration strongly opposes House passage of H.R. 8774, making appropriations for the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs for the fiscal year (FY) ending September 30, 2025, causing deep cuts to law enforcement, education, housing, healthcare, consumer safety, energy programs that lower utility bills and combat climate change, and essential nutrition services. The draft bills will also negatively affect the military. With the budget priorities changing the committee is concerned about the policy provisions, Indo-Pacific Security Assistance Initiative (IPSAI), shipbuilding, civilian personnel reduction, Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), prohibition on DOD support to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), resiliency and survivability, teleworking and remote working, transfer of Mexico from the U.S Northern Command to the U.S Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) area of responsibility, junior enlisted basic pay increase, Guantanamo Bay prohibitions, Gaza pier, restrictions on force structure decisions, C-40 fleet, presidential aircraft recapitalization, domestic sourcing restrictions, executive prohibition of DOD reproductive rights policy, gender-affirming care, exceptional family member program and gender transition, DOD’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) strategic plan and EOs 13985, 14035, and 14901, Chief Diversity Officer (CDIO), inspector general for DEIA, and senior advisors for diversity, and inclusion, and constitutional concerns. President Biden plans to veto the bill.

