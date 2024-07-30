﻿University of the District of Columbia Celebrates Former President Ronald Mason Jr. for Marie Fielder Medal

The University of the District of Columbia (UDC) proudly honored the former UDC President Ronald Mason Jr., J.D. with the esteemed Marie Fielder Medal for Social Transformation as part of Fielding Graduate University’s convocation ceremony on July 10, 2024. The event was live-streamed from UDC’s Theater of the Arts at 4 p.m. ET.



Every year, the Marie Fielder Center for Democracy, Leadership, and Social Innovation awards the Marie Fielder Medal for Social Transformation to someone with a lifetime of achievements devoted to supporting equal educational access and success.



Ronald Mason Jr. served as the ninth and longest-serving president of UDC, leading the institution from 2015 until June 2023. Mason’s tenure at UDC was special for his creative contributions and partnerships including the establishment of the pioneering UDC-Fielding Urban Leadership and Entrepreneurship doctoral program in collaboration with Fielding President Katrina S. Rogers, Ph.D. Launched in 2019, this program has already produced a cohort of graduates committed to advancing leadership and entrepreneurship within urban communities.



“President Mason left an indelible mark, not only on the UDC community but also the broader landscape of higher education,” said Dr. Maurice D. Edington, UDC’s 10th and current president. “His dedication to equity and innovation has set a benchmark for leadership in our institution and beyond. We congratulate him warmly on this well-deserved honor.”

.

