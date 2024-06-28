﻿Vice President Kamala Harris on New Administration Actions to Increase Internet Access

Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement on the administration’s latest actions to invest $90 billion to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet for Americans to help low-income, rural communities. The statement goes as follows:



Every person in America should be able to access affordable, high-speed internet no matter where they live or how much they earn. That is why President Biden and I made the largest investment in affordable, high-speed internet in history with $90 billion to address barriers to internet access. That includes helping 23 million families save on their monthly bills through our Affordable Connectivity Program. While Republicans in Congress have refused to help us revive this program, our Administration is refusing to let them stop us from delivering for families across America.

Today, I am proud to highlight that we are finalizing a rule to allow schools and libraries – primarily in low-income and rural areas – to use funding from the Federal Communications Commission’s E-Rate program for Wi-Fi hotspots that will increase access to remote learning and virtual library services. Additionally, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration will award over $9 million to the state of Nevada to implement their Digital Equity Plan. This is the first award issued under our Administration’s more than $1.4 billion State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program, which will help millions of families receive the resources, skills, and opportunities they need to access internet that is fast, affordable, and reliable.

President Biden and I understand that this is essential in the 21st century – from ensuring our students can do their homework and that parents can find a good-paying job, to making sure our communities’ small business owners can use the internet to run their business. We will not stop fighting to make it easier for everyone to access affordable, high-speed internet. Today’s actions are another important step toward fulfilling that vision.

