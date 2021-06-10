﻿WARNER & KAINE ANNOUNCE MORE THAN $15 MILLION FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING ACROSS VIRGINIA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $15,627,024 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help Virginians access affordable housing across the Commonwealth. The funding was awarded through the Emergency Housing Vouchers (EHV) Program, and authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which both Senators voted to pass in March.

“We are glad to see this federal funding from the ARP go toward supporting Virginians who are feeling the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Senators said. “This critical aid will help ensure people across the Commonwealth have access to safe and affordable housing, while Virginia begins to build back better.”

The EHV program is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and local Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) to help American families and individuals access quality housing resources.

The funding will be distributed as follows: