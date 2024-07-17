10 Bison Named 2024 USTFCCCA Track & Field All-Academic Athletes

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) uncovered its 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track & Field All-Academic Athletes where Howard University saw 10 Bison acknowledged for their performances in-and-out of the classroom. The announcement came Monday afternoon.



The honorees included Nyagoa Bayak (Westbrook, Mass.), Samuel Bennett (Langdon Hills, United Kingdom), Chase Drewery (Waldorf, Md.), Kaya-Rae Dunbar (Burtonsville, Md.), Darci Khan (Stockbridge, Ga.), Otto Laing (Freeport, Bahamas), Cathrina Morris (Auburndale, Fla.), Tiffani-Rae Pittman (Bowie, Md.), Zoe Turner (Mableton, Ga.) and Aniya Woodruff (Harrisburn, N.C.).



Academic criteria included a minimum cumulative 3.25 grade point average (GPA), including the most recent grading period, and at least two (2) completed semesters or three (3) quarters at the nominating institution.



In athletic criteria, athletes finished the season ranked top 96 in any championship individual event or top 48 in any championship relay event during the indoor season. For the outdoor season, athletes participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships.



Additionally, the USTFCCCA announced its All-Academic Teams where the women’s squad earned recognition after cumulating a 3.42 team GPA.



Criteria for the all-academic team included a cumulative GPA with all student-athletes, producing a 3.0 or higher, including the most recent grading period.



Howard Director of Track & Field David Oliver enters his eighth season at the helm and looks to build on last year’s success, seeking to bring home more conference titles during the 2024-25 campaign.