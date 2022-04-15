100 Black Men of Virginia Peninsula Inc. 2022 Annual Black-Tie Gala

By: Hampton University

Please join the 100 Black Men of Virginia Peninsula Inc.For the 2022 Annual Black-Tie Gala“Celebrating 30 Years of Mentoring.”Saturday, April 23, 2022. – 6:30 pm @ theMarriott at City Center,740 Town Center Dr, Newport News, VA Attire: Black Tie We will celebrate the following Award Recipients:William A. Hines, Jr. Lifetime Leadership Excellence Award – Dr. William R. Harvey, President, Hampton UniversityTrailblazer Award Recipient – Sika Henry – First Black Female Professional TriathleteHumanitarian Award Recipient – Riverside Health SystemAlso, Featuring 100 Black Men Mentees and Scholarship Recipients. For Ticket and Sponsorship opportunities Please contact Contact Alonzo Bell, Jr.@ (757) 726-7027 or visit 100blackmenva.orgProof of COVID vaccination or negative test by required. Masks mandatory.For 30 years the 100 Black Men of Virginia Peninsula Inc have served this community, mentored many students and provided many scholarships. Thank you for your support!See you Saturday April 23td @ the Marriott City Center in Newport news!,

