10TH ANNUAL SUFFOLK MYSTERY AUTHORS FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2024 HEADLINER

By: City of Suffolk

SUFFOLK, VA (August 22, 2023) Suffolk Tourism is pleased to announce that best-selling author Donna Andrews will headline the 10th Annual Suffolk Mystery Authors Festival, slated for Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the Suffolk Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn Suffolk Riverfront. This unique festival appeals to avid readers and aspiring writers alike, with events such as book signings, author meet & greets, and moderated panel discussions.

This popular event will feature an additional 50 best-selling authors of mystery, suspense/thriller, paranormal, horror, historical, romance, and women’s fiction. In addition to kicking off the Opening Session, where award-winning author Art Taylor will interview her, Andrews will be signing her latest titles during the afternoon signing sessions, along with all Featured Authors. Applications to be a Featured Author are now available and will be accepted until October 2.

Donna Andrews is the best-selling author of 38 mysteries and has won multiple Agatha, Anthony, and the Lefty Awards. Andrews’ October release of Let It Crow! Let It Crow! Let It Crow! will be the 34th book in the Meg Lanslow series, featuring an ornamental blacksmith heroine. This will be followed in 2024 by Between a Flock and a Hard Place and an as-yet-untitled Christmas mystery.



A graduate of the University of Virginia, Andrews has also written four books in the Turing Hopper series, which was partly inspired by her experience serving as a translator between the marketing and systems departments at her day job.

Andrews was born and raised in Yorktown, Virginia, and is a longtime member of Sisters in Crime and Mystery Writers of America, where she currently serves as Executive Vice President. She now lives in Reston, Virginia, and spends her free time gardening and watching her twin nephews play baseball, basketball, and track. Visit her website at DonnaAndrews.com.



To learn more about the Suffolk Mystery Authors Festival, please get in touch with the Suffolk Visitor Center at 757-514-4130, visit www.SuffolkMysteryAuthorsFestival.com, or follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SuffolkMysteryAuthorsFestival.