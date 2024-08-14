Walk, Run, Support a Great Cause

Lace up your sneakers and join Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula (BGCVP) for a fun-filled morning at the 17th Annual Smart Smiles 5K! Whether you prefer to walk or run, this event is perfect for participants of all ages and fitness levels. Taking place on Aug. 17, at the picturesque Mariners’ Museum & Park located at 100 Museum Drive, this year’s 5K promises an exciting experience for everyone involved.

The new route begins and ends in front of the Mariners’ Museum, offering scenic views and a supportive community atmosphere. Check-in starts bright and early at 7 a.m., with the race officially kicking off at 8 a.m.

Open to both seasoned runners and casual walkers, registration is $30 per individual. Special discounted rates are available for teams of three or more, as well as for students and those under 18. By participating, you’ll be helping to raise vital funds for BGCVP’s health and wellness initiatives, including Smart Smiles Dental Care and fitness programs, which benefit thousands of local youths and families each year. Registration includes a race Sport Tek T-shirt and a bag of goodies.



