2-ALARM LANDFILL FIRE

SUFFOLK, Virginia (January 2, 2025): Suffolk Fire & Rescue (SFR) responded to the 100 Block of Bob Foeller Drive for a reported commercial structure fire. Emergency Communications dispatched the incident at 5:03 a.m. Engine 3, Ladder 3 and Medic 3 arrived at 5:09 a.m. to find smoke and fire visible from the top the landfill. The fire was not threatening any structures. The location of the fire was remote and, in an area, away from a water supply. Due to the lack of a water supply at the top of the landfill and the amount of work required to place hose lines into service, a second alarm was declared. Crews established a water supply at the base of the landfill and shuttled water to the top of the landfill where one acre of debris was on fire. SFR coordinated and worked with crews from the landfill to suppress all active fire. The fire was placed under control at 8:02 a.m. The fire was deep seated and residual smoke will be visible for several hours. No injuries are reported. The cause and origin of the fire is not known at this time but remains under investigation. There is no threat to any structures and the area of the fire is being monitored as SFR crews begin to clear the scene. Smoke may be visible to motorist traveling Rt. 58 (Portsmouth Blvd.) near the Downtown Suffolk exit for several hours yet there in no threat to the community. Forty-five firefighters worked this incident. Responding units included Car 1, Car 2, Car 10, Battalion 1, Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 10, Engine 4, Engine 6, Ladder 3, Ladder 6, Rescue 1, Tanker 1, Tanker 9, Tanker 8, Utility 4, Medic 3, EMS 1, Safety 1, and Rehab 6.