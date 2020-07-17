2020 Census Partners and Organizations Prepare to Launch Faith Community Census Weekend

(Portsmouth, Virginia – JULY 16, 2020) – The U.S. Census Bureau is partnering with its local organizations and affiliates across the country to launch a campaign targeted toward the nation’s faith-based communities. The Faith Communities Census Weekend of Action will take place July 24-26. This weekend will be a coordinated opportunity for faith leaders to focus their outreach and support of the 2020 Census to encourage their community to respond.

Churches and other faith-based groups will be encouraged to engage in several activities designed to raise awareness of the 2020 Census and encourage their members to complete the census. A few of the activities include to:

Host virtual events about the 2020 Census. Churches can invite Census Bureau staff to speak to their congregations at the event. For additional ideas click on the link here: encourage response amid social distancing.

Share 2020 Census information with other groups affiliated with the church, including child care centers, schools, missions, youth and grandparent groups, and other nonprofit organizations.

Include 2020 Census flyers or promotional items in the food or clothing packets church and other charitable organizations distribute to those in need.

or promotional items in the food or clothing packets church and other charitable organizations distribute to those in need. Host a 2020 Census music event, a virtual gospel concert, or a music-filled evening with your choir. Share music messages like this VeggieTales video on social media to remind congregants

that everyone counts, including children!

The Faith Communities Census Weekend also includes a social media element and churches and affiliates can tap into specially designed messages for their congregations using social media. Hampton Roads churches, partners and affiliates can visit the 2020 Census website for more outreach ideas at www.census.gov. Connect with the Census Partnerships Team at census.partners@census.gov to learn more.