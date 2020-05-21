2020 Election Results for Hampton Roads
Mayor (CHESAPEAKE CITY) Results by Precinct
64 precincts of 64 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Richard W. “Rick” West
|21,652
|65.92%
|Steffanie L. Aubuchon
|1,375
|4.19%
|L. T. “Len” Myers II
|9,016
|27.45%
|Palmer D. Smith
|638
|1.94%
|Write In
|166
|0.51%
Member City Council (CHESAPEAKE CITY) x3 Results by Precinct
64 precincts of 64 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Don J. Carey III
|17,502
|19.71%
|Les Smith, Jr.
|12,190
|13.73%
|Robert C. Ike, Jr.
|15,808
|17.81%
|Dwight M. Parker
|12,945
|14.58%
|S. Z. “Debbie” Ritter
|17,374
|19.57%
|Victoria T. A. “Vic” Nicholls
|3,476
|3.92%
|Sharon “Crab Lady” Johnson-Clayton
|9,086
|10.23%
|Write In
|402
|0.45%
Member School Board (CHESAPEAKE CITY) x4 Results by Precinct
64 precincts of 64 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Sam L. Boone, Jr.
|20,601
|20.95%
|Victoria L. Proffitt
|20,279
|20.62%
|Angela B. “Angie” Swygert
|17,719
|18.02%
|Gayle M. Gilmore
|8,749
|8.90%
|Thomas L. Mercer, Sr.
|19,381
|19.71%
|Shirley P. Auguste
|10,833
|11.02%
|Write In
|772
|0.79%
Mayor (HAMPTON CITY) Results by Precinct
31 precincts of 31 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Richelle D. Wallace
|1,019
|6.51%
|Chris C. Carter
|4,677
|29.90%
|Donnie R. Tuck
|9,872
|63.12%
|Write In
|73
|0.47%
Member City Council (HAMPTON CITY) x3 Results by Precinct
31 precincts of 31 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Lance “Woo” Jones Jr.
|6,410
|19.16%
|Chris O. Snead
|8,901
|26.60%
|Chris L. Bowman
|7,151
|21.37%
|W. H. “Billy” Hobbs, Jr.
|7,192
|21.49%
|A. C. Cordoza
|3,288
|9.83%
|Write In
|518
|1.55%
Member School Board (HAMPTON CITY) x4 Results by Precinct
31 precincts of 31 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Ann Stephens Cherry
|9,217
|22.00%
|Tina Banks-Gray
|7,196
|17.17%
|Reginald C. Woodhouse
|8,020
|19.14%
|Stephanie Jackson Afonja
|8,381
|20.00%
|Phyllis Taylor Henry
|6,730
|16.06%
|William R. Melgaard
|2,134
|5.09%
|Write In
|224
|0.53%
Member City Council (Newport News) – Seat A (CENTRAL DISTRICT) Results by Precinct
17 precincts of 17 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Cleon M. Long
|3,526
|49.21%
|Patricia P. “Pat” Woodbury
|3,601
|50.26%
|Write In
|38
|0.53%
Member City Council (Newport News) – Seat A (NORTH DISTRICT) Results by Precinct
11 precincts of 11 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Marcellus L. Harris III
|2,498
|70.55%
|Robert S. “Rob” Coleman
|1,019
|28.78%
|Write In
|24
|0.68%
Member City Council (Newport News) – Seat A (SOUTH DISTRICT) Results by Precinct
20 precincts of 20 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Tina L. Vick
|2,205
|50.77%
|Hakima A. Muhammad
|601
|13.84%
|Iva Mae Schroyer
|502
|11.56%
|Latonya A. “Abys” Wallace
|1,020
|23.49%
|Write In
|15
|0.35%
Member School Board (Newport News) – (CENTRAL DISTRICT) Results by Precinct
17 precincts of 17 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Holly K. Kidd
|1,465
|20.80%
|Maritsa A. Alger
|1,703
|24.18%
|Peter J. Mercier III
|499
|7.09%
|Rebecca Shwayder Aman
|2,202
|31.27%
|Cameron E. Bertrand
|1,127
|16.00%
|Write In
|46
|0.65%
Member School Board (Newport News) – (NORTH DISTRICT) Results by Precinct
11 precincts of 11 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Marvin L. Harris
|3,043
|95.93%
|Write In
|129
|4.07%
Member School Board (Newport News) – (SOUTH DISTRICT) Results by Precinct
20 precincts of 20 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Marlon A. Pendergraft Sr.
|1,422
|33.67%
|John R. Eley III
|2,761
|65.38%
|Write In
|40
|0.95%
Mayor (NORFOLK CITY) Results by Precinct
49 precincts of 49 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Kenneth Cooper Alexander
|12,170
|95.62%
|Write In
|557
|4.38%
Member City Council – Superward (SUPERWARD 6) Results by Precinct
24 precincts of 24 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Andria P. McClellan
|6,698
|95.63%
|Write In
|306
|4.37%
Member City Council – Superward (SUPERWARD 7) Results by Precinct
26 precincts of 26 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Angelia Williams Graves
|5,447
|97.60%
|Write In
|134
|2.40%
Member School Board – Superward (SUPERWARD 6) Results by Precinct
24 precincts of 24 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Noelle M. Gabriel
|5,661
|78.56%
|Matthew J. Moynihan
|1,463
|20.30%
|Write In
|82
|1.14%
Member School Board – Superward (SUPERWARD 7) Results by Precinct
26 precincts of 26 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Rodney A. Jordan
|3,131
|54.70%
|George W. “Billy” Cook, Jr.
|2,568
|44.86%
|Write In
|25
|0.44%
Member City Council (WILLIAMSBURG CITY) x3 Results by Precinct
3 precincts of 3 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Barbara L. Ramsey
|1,182
|23.95%
|W. P. “Pat” Dent
|1,258
|25.49%
|Paul T. Freiling
|1,104
|22.37%
|Caleb T. Rogers
|1,350
|27.35%
|Write In
|42
|0.85%
