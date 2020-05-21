2020 Election Results for Hampton Roads

Mayor (CHESAPEAKE CITY) Results by Precinct

64 precincts of 64 (100.00%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Richard W. “Rick” West

21,652 65.92% Steffanie L. Aubuchon

1,375 4.19% L. T. “Len” Myers II

9,016 27.45% Palmer D. Smith

638 1.94% Write In

166 0.51%

Last Modified on 05/20/2020 07:22 AM

Member City Council (CHESAPEAKE CITY) x3 Results by Precinct

64 precincts of 64 (100.00%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Don J. Carey III

17,502 19.71% Les Smith, Jr.

12,190 13.73% Robert C. Ike, Jr.

15,808 17.81% Dwight M. Parker

12,945 14.58% S. Z. “Debbie” Ritter

17,374 19.57% Victoria T. A. “Vic” Nicholls

3,476 3.92% Sharon “Crab Lady” Johnson-Clayton

9,086 10.23% Write In

402 0.45%

Last Modified on 05/20/2020 07:24 AM

Member School Board (CHESAPEAKE CITY) x4 Results by Precinct

64 precincts of 64 (100.00%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Sam L. Boone, Jr.

20,601 20.95% Victoria L. Proffitt

20,279 20.62% Angela B. “Angie” Swygert

17,719 18.02% Gayle M. Gilmore

8,749 8.90% Thomas L. Mercer, Sr.

19,381 19.71% Shirley P. Auguste

10,833 11.02% Write In

772 0.79%

Last Modified on 05/20/2020 07:24 AM

Page generated on 05/20/2020 09:43 PM

Mayor (HAMPTON CITY) Results by Precinct

31 precincts of 31 (100.00%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Richelle D. Wallace

1,019 6.51% Chris C. Carter

4,677 29.90% Donnie R. Tuck

9,872 63.12% Write In

73 0.47%

Last Modified on 05/20/2020 02:14 AM

Member City Council (HAMPTON CITY) x3 Results by Precinct

31 precincts of 31 (100.00%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Lance “Woo” Jones Jr.

6,410 19.16% Chris O. Snead

8,901 26.60% Chris L. Bowman

7,151 21.37% W. H. “Billy” Hobbs, Jr.

7,192 21.49% A. C. Cordoza

3,288 9.83% Write In

518 1.55%

Last Modified on 05/20/2020 02:14 AM

Member School Board (HAMPTON CITY) x4 Results by Precinct

31 precincts of 31 (100.00%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Ann Stephens Cherry

9,217 22.00% Tina Banks-Gray

7,196 17.17% Reginald C. Woodhouse

8,020 19.14% Stephanie Jackson Afonja

8,381 20.00% Phyllis Taylor Henry

6,730 16.06% William R. Melgaard

2,134 5.09% Write In

224 0.53%

Last Modified on 05/20/2020 02:14 AM

Page generated on 05/20/2020 07:42 PM

Member City Council (Newport News) – Seat A (CENTRAL DISTRICT) Results by Precinct

17 precincts of 17 (100.00%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Cleon M. Long

3,526 49.21% Patricia P. “Pat” Woodbury

3,601 50.26% Write In

38 0.53%

Last Modified on 05/19/2020 11:16 PM

Member City Council (Newport News) – Seat A (NORTH DISTRICT) Results by Precinct

11 precincts of 11 (100.00%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Marcellus L. Harris III

2,498 70.55% Robert S. “Rob” Coleman

1,019 28.78% Write In

24 0.68%

Last Modified on 05/19/2020 11:16 PM

Member City Council (Newport News) – Seat A (SOUTH DISTRICT) Results by Precinct

20 precincts of 20 (100.00%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Tina L. Vick

2,205 50.77% Hakima A. Muhammad

601 13.84% Iva Mae Schroyer

502 11.56% Latonya A. “Abys” Wallace

1,020 23.49% Write In

15 0.35%

Last Modified on 05/19/2020 11:16 PM

Member School Board (Newport News) – (CENTRAL DISTRICT) Results by Precinct

17 precincts of 17 (100.00%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Holly K. Kidd

1,465 20.80% Maritsa A. Alger

1,703 24.18% Peter J. Mercier III

499 7.09% Rebecca Shwayder Aman

2,202 31.27% Cameron E. Bertrand

1,127 16.00% Write In

46 0.65%

Last Modified on 05/19/2020 11:16 PM

Member School Board (Newport News) – (NORTH DISTRICT) Results by Precinct

11 precincts of 11 (100.00%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Marvin L. Harris

3,043 95.93% Write In

129 4.07%

Last Modified on 05/19/2020 11:16 PM

Member School Board (Newport News) – (SOUTH DISTRICT) Results by Precinct

20 precincts of 20 (100.00%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Marlon A. Pendergraft Sr.

1,422 33.67% John R. Eley III

2,761 65.38% Write In

40 0.95%

Last Modified on 05/19/2020 11:16 PM

Page generated on 05/20/2020 09:43 PM

Mayor (NORFOLK CITY) Results by Precinct

49 precincts of 49 (100.00%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Kenneth Cooper Alexander

12,170 95.62% Write In

557 4.38%

Last Modified on 05/20/2020 06:40 PM

Member City Council – Superward (SUPERWARD 6) Results by Precinct

24 precincts of 24 (100.00%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Andria P. McClellan

6,698 95.63% Write In

306 4.37%

Last Modified on 05/20/2020 06:40 PM

Member City Council – Superward (SUPERWARD 7) Results by Precinct

26 precincts of 26 (100.00%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Angelia Williams Graves

5,447 97.60% Write In

134 2.40%

Last Modified on 05/20/2020 06:40 PM

Member School Board – Superward (SUPERWARD 6) Results by Precinct

24 precincts of 24 (100.00%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Noelle M. Gabriel

5,661 78.56% Matthew J. Moynihan

1,463 20.30% Write In

82 1.14%

Last Modified on 05/20/2020 06:40 PM

Member School Board – Superward (SUPERWARD 7) Results by Precinct

26 precincts of 26 (100.00%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Rodney A. Jordan

3,131 54.70% George W. “Billy” Cook, Jr.

2,568 44.86% Write In

25 0.44%

Last Modified on 05/20/2020 06:40 PM

Page generated on 05/20/2020 09:43 PM

Member City Council (WILLIAMSBURG CITY) x3 Results by Precinct

3 precincts of 3 (100.00%) reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Barbara L. Ramsey

1,182 23.95% W. P. “Pat” Dent

1,258 25.49% Paul T. Freiling

1,104 22.37% Caleb T. Rogers

1,350 27.35% Write In

42 0.85%

Last Modified on 05/19/2020 10:39 PM

Page generated on 05/20/2020 09:43 PM