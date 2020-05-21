Featured Local News 

2020 Election Results for Hampton Roads

Mayor (CHESAPEAKE CITY) Results by Precinct

64 precincts of 64 (100.00%) reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Richard W. “Rick” West
21,65265.92%
Steffanie L. Aubuchon
1,3754.19%
L. T. “Len” Myers II
9,01627.45%
Palmer D. Smith
6381.94%
Write In
1660.51%

Member City Council (CHESAPEAKE CITY) x3 Results by Precinct

64 precincts of 64 (100.00%) reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Don J. Carey III
17,50219.71%
Les Smith, Jr.
12,19013.73%
Robert C. Ike, Jr.
15,80817.81%
Dwight M. Parker
12,94514.58%
S. Z. “Debbie” Ritter
17,37419.57%
Victoria T. A. “Vic” Nicholls
3,4763.92%
Sharon “Crab Lady” Johnson-Clayton
9,08610.23%
Write In
4020.45%

Member School Board (CHESAPEAKE CITY) x4 Results by Precinct

64 precincts of 64 (100.00%) reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Sam L. Boone, Jr.
20,60120.95%
Victoria L. Proffitt
20,27920.62%
Angela B. “Angie” Swygert
17,71918.02%
Gayle M. Gilmore
8,7498.90%
Thomas L. Mercer, Sr.
19,38119.71%
Shirley P. Auguste
10,83311.02%
Write In
7720.79%

Mayor (HAMPTON CITY) Results by Precinct

31 precincts of 31 (100.00%) reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Richelle D. Wallace
1,0196.51%
Chris C. Carter
4,67729.90%
Donnie R. Tuck
9,87263.12%
Write In
730.47%

Member City Council (HAMPTON CITY) x3 Results by Precinct

31 precincts of 31 (100.00%) reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Lance “Woo” Jones Jr.
6,41019.16%
Chris O. Snead
8,90126.60%
Chris L. Bowman
7,15121.37%
W. H. “Billy” Hobbs, Jr.
7,19221.49%
A. C. Cordoza
3,2889.83%
Write In
5181.55%

Member School Board (HAMPTON CITY) x4 Results by Precinct

31 precincts of 31 (100.00%) reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Ann Stephens Cherry
9,21722.00%
Tina Banks-Gray
7,19617.17%
Reginald C. Woodhouse
8,02019.14%
Stephanie Jackson Afonja
8,38120.00%
Phyllis Taylor Henry
6,73016.06%
William R. Melgaard
2,1345.09%
Write In
2240.53%

Member City Council (Newport News) – Seat A (CENTRAL DISTRICT) Results by Precinct

17 precincts of 17 (100.00%) reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Cleon M. Long
3,52649.21%
Patricia P. “Pat” Woodbury
3,60150.26%
Write In
380.53%

Member City Council (Newport News) – Seat A (NORTH DISTRICT) Results by Precinct

11 precincts of 11 (100.00%) reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Marcellus L. Harris III
2,49870.55%
Robert S. “Rob” Coleman
1,01928.78%
Write In
240.68%

Member City Council (Newport News) – Seat A (SOUTH DISTRICT) Results by Precinct

20 precincts of 20 (100.00%) reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Tina L. Vick
2,20550.77%
Hakima A. Muhammad
60113.84%
Iva Mae Schroyer
50211.56%
Latonya A. “Abys” Wallace
1,02023.49%
Write In
150.35%

Member School Board (Newport News) – (CENTRAL DISTRICT) Results by Precinct

17 precincts of 17 (100.00%) reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Holly K. Kidd
1,46520.80%
Maritsa A. Alger
1,70324.18%
Peter J. Mercier III
4997.09%
Rebecca Shwayder Aman
2,20231.27%
Cameron E. Bertrand
1,12716.00%
Write In
460.65%

Member School Board (Newport News) – (NORTH DISTRICT) Results by Precinct

11 precincts of 11 (100.00%) reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Marvin L. Harris
3,04395.93%
Write In
1294.07%

Member School Board (Newport News) – (SOUTH DISTRICT) Results by Precinct

20 precincts of 20 (100.00%) reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Marlon A. Pendergraft Sr.
1,42233.67%
John R. Eley III
2,76165.38%
Write In
400.95%

Mayor (NORFOLK CITY) Results by Precinct

49 precincts of 49 (100.00%) reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Kenneth Cooper Alexander
12,17095.62%
Write In
5574.38%

Member City Council – Superward (SUPERWARD 6) Results by Precinct

24 precincts of 24 (100.00%) reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Andria P. McClellan
6,69895.63%
Write In
3064.37%

Member City Council – Superward (SUPERWARD 7) Results by Precinct

26 precincts of 26 (100.00%) reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Angelia Williams Graves
5,44797.60%
Write In
1342.40%

Member School Board – Superward (SUPERWARD 6) Results by Precinct

24 precincts of 24 (100.00%) reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Noelle M. Gabriel
5,66178.56%
Matthew J. Moynihan
1,46320.30%
Write In
821.14%

Member School Board – Superward (SUPERWARD 7) Results by Precinct

26 precincts of 26 (100.00%) reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Rodney A. Jordan
3,13154.70%
George W. “Billy” Cook, Jr.
2,56844.86%
Write In
250.44%

Member City Council (WILLIAMSBURG CITY) x3 Results by Precinct

3 precincts of 3 (100.00%) reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Barbara L. Ramsey
1,18223.95%
W. P. “Pat” Dent
1,25825.49%
Paul T. Freiling
1,10422.37%
Caleb T. Rogers
1,35027.35%
Write In
420.85%

