2020 SOCIAL WORK MONTH CALENDAR

THE ETHELYN R. STRONG SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK 2020 SOCIAL WORK MONTH ACTIVITIES

Opening Plenary –Keynote Speaker: Dr. Colita Fairfax

“Social Workers Generations Strong”

March 3, 2020 – 11 am to 12:30 pm. Location: Nursing and General Education Building Room 205

Self-Care Workshop – Facilitator: Dr. Erickson

March 5, 2020 – 1:30 – 2: 30 pm- will be held in Student Center 138 C

Renal Social WorkPractice – Facilitator: Dr. Dinnerson

March 5, 2020. Time: 5:30 pm -6:30 pm. Location: Brown Hall 105

International Diversity Celebration Night – Facilitator: Dr. Abrefa-Gyan

March 6, 2020. Time 6:00 -8:00 pm. Location: Nursing and General Education Building Room 205

Dean’s Toast – Facilitator: Dr. Lane

March 17, 2020. Time 12-1:30 pm. Location: Student Center Room 138A

Alzheimer’s Conference – Contact Person: Mr. Worley

March 19, 2020. Time 8 am- 5pm. Location: Norfolk State University – Virginia Beach Campus

Black Men Strong in Social Work Practice & Education – Facilitator: Dr. Dinnerson

March 26, 2020. Time 5:30 – 7 pm. Nursing and General Education Building Room 205

March 26-28 NASW Virginia Student Conference Lobby Day, Williamsburg, VA

ClosingPlenary “Chat and Chew” Keynote: Dr. Angela Henderson

“Policy Practice: Social Work Reinvestment Act”

March 31, 2020. Time 1:00 – 3:00pm. Location: Nursing and General Education Building Room 205

**Please wear School of Social Work & Norfolk State University Paraphernalia to the closing event

BSW &MSW Community Service Projects – Contact: Dr. Nevels and Dr. Lane

Contact person for Social Work Month Activities: Dr. Neely-Goodwin – saneely-goodwin@nsu.edu