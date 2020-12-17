2021 Ambassador Pass Program Canceled

We are disappointed to share that the 2021 Newport News Ambassador Pass program, which allowed residents to visit local attractions for free, has been canceled due to the pandemic. It was created to give people the opportunity to learn more about the wealth of activities available in Newport News so they can become community ambassadors, encouraging others to enjoy the sights and unique cultural experiences in the city.

Several factors went into making the decision to cancel, including Governor Northam’s most recent restrictions, the continued closure of The Mariners’ Museum and USS Monitor Center, the limited opening of other city attractions and the uncertainty of the course of the virus. We hope to be able to resume the program in 2022.

While many attractions have modified their offerings, there is still a great deal to see and do in Newport News. New virtual programming allows you to enjoy the city’s cultural amenities from the comfort and safety of your home. For more information, contact the Newport News Visitor Center at 757-886-7777 or www.newport-news.org.