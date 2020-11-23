2021 Newport News One City Marathon to be Held Virtually

Registration is now open for all races

Runners get ready! While the 2021 One City Marathon will look different, the races you love are returning. Registration is now open for the marathon, half marathon, 8K and Nautical Mile at www.onecitymarathon.com.

New in 2021 are multi-race challenges that give runners the opportunity to complete more than one race. For the first time ever, runners have the opportunity to participate in the three long races (marathon, half marathon and 8K) as part of a challenge bundle. All marathon, half marathon and 8K participants will utilize the One City Marathon app to submit their race times during the March 5 – 14 timeframe (additional information on the app will be available later). Registrants will also still receive race shirts, medals and personalized bibs. Visit the registration page for pricing and complete details.

Many sponsors are returning for the 2021 race, including Newport News Shipbuilding, the marathon’s Presenting Sponsor. BayPort Credit Union is again sponsoring the half marathon and Optima is sponsoring the 8K. Additional sponsors include Riverside Health Systems, TowneBank and Liebherr. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, including how to sponsor a mile marker in the city, visit www.onecitymarathon.com/sponsor.

One City Marathon weekend will take place in Newport News from Friday, March 5 through Sunday, March 7. Additional information on activities and the virtual race platform will be available in the coming weeks. Visit www.onecitymarathon.com for complete race information.