2022-2023 Boys Home Hilltoppers Basketball Season Begins

By: Boys of home virginia

On November 12, Boys Home kicked off the 2022-2023 basketball season against Christian Heritage Academy. The Boys Home Hilltoppers were victorious in a high-intensity opening game with a final score of 40-39. This season, Boys Home will have varsity and junior varsity basketball teams. The addition of junior varsity basketball will give more students the opportunity to play this season. The J.V. team will be led by Houseparent Ash Falireas. He stated, “I am excited about the upcoming season. The season will be a lot of fun and allow an opportunity for the younger students to be on an organized team. My goal for the season is for the players to have fun and realize the excitement that comes with a win.”

Mark Miller will lead the varsity team this year as head coach. Mark serves as the Boys Home intake and evaluation manager. The title of a coach is familiar to Mark who coached junior varsity and varsity basketball for Boys Home from 1992-2008. Mark stated, “I have missed coaching since that is where I feel my best. I value the relationship between the player and the coach. It is vital to the success of the team and the individual players. So many valuable life lessons translate when a student plays sports. I am excited about the upcoming season!”

Boys Home of Virginia, founded in 1906, provides a healthy and supportive environment for young men whose lives have been negatively impacted by poverty or family instability. Students are provided food, clothing, shelter, and guidance in a manner that supports the successful transition to adulthood along with educational and career opportunities. Boys Home, a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization, is almost entirely privately funded by individuals, organizations, churches, and foundations.

For more information about Boys Home, or to donate, please visit the website at www.boyshomeofva.org.