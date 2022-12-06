2022-23 Coca-Cola CIAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors #4

By: CIAA Sports

FOOD LION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#20 Raemaad Wright, Virginia Union

(Sr., 6-7 Forward – Suffolk, VA)Against the No. 2 ranked team in Division II, Raemaad Wright recorded a career-high statline of 34 points and 16 rebounds for a 83-62 win Saturday. The senior went 12-of-16 shooting from the field and four-of-six from three, also career-bests. The Suffolk, VA native also had two steals and two blocks. The 34 points and 16 rebounds were the most by any player in the CIAA this season.

FOOD LION MEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#4 Timothy McElroy, Claflin

(Jr., 6-8 Forward – Boydtown, MS)



Timothy McElroy averaged 8.5 rebounds, 6 points, and 1.5 blocks in a pair of wins over Coker and Mount Olive last week. In the 62-58 victory over the Cobras, the junior had a double-double of 11 rebounds and 10 points with a block. In the 77-69 win over the Trojans, the Boydtown, MS native had six boards and two blocks.

FOOD LION MEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#11 Jaquantae Harris, Elizabeth City State

(Fr, 6-2 Guard – Fayetteville, NC)

Jaquantae Harris averaged 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds on 54 percent shooting from the field in a pair of games last week. In a 86-48 victory over Barton, the freshman scored nine points and added four rebounds, plus an assist and steal in nine minutes of action. Against Newberry, the Fayetteville, NC native finished with a statline in 19 minutes of 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal, with four-of-seven shooting from the field.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#3 Shaniya Jones, Johnson C. Smith

(r-Sr., 5-7 Guard – High Point, NC)

Shaniya Jones averaged 21.3 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent from deep while guiding the Golden Bulls to a perfect 3-0 record last week. The redshirt senior led the team in points in each game, scoring 17 against Paine, 22 against Bluefield State, and 25 versus Fort Lauderdale. In the 66-62 win over Paine, the High Point, NC native had 17 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Jones went 9-of-16 from the field and four-of-seven from behind the arc in a 76-73 win over Bluefield State and 10-of-21 (5-13 from three) shooting against Fort Lauderdale.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#0 Tyliah Burns, Johnson C. Smith

(r-So., 5-8 Guard – North Augusta, SC)

Tyliah Burns averaged 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals while scoring 14.3 points in three wins last week. The North Augusta, SC native scored a season-high 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting against Bluefield State. The redshirt sophomore had three steals in each game versus Paine and Ft. Lauderdale. Against the Lions, the guard also added 13 points and six boards and versus the Eagles, Burns logged eight points, seven rebounds, and six assists.