By: City of Hampton

The Virginia Peninsula Chamber is hosting a networking event June 30 from 4:30-6 PM at Sentara Family & Internal Medicine- CarePlex West. The event is free for Chamber member and $10 for non-members.

Date: June 30, 2022

Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Location: Sentara CarePlex West

Address: 4001 Coliseum Drive, Suite 300 Hampton, VA 23666

Email: Contact us

Cost: Members = FREE Non-Members = $10

Link:Register Here