2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament Virtual Press Conference

WHAT: Join us for the 2022 CIAA Basketball Tourney Virtual Tip-Off Presser to learn more about upcoming events and happenings surrounding the 2022 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament taking place February 22-26 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD. This will be the conference’s first basketball championship in Baltimore since 1952 after hosting a Charm City themed virtual tournament experience in February 2021.



In addition to the highly anticipated Division II basketball championship, the annual tournament will again offer a multitude of official celebratory affiliated events that appeal to a diverse demographic of alumni and fans, including community engagement, Super Saturday, step-shows and concerts. Staple events such as Fan Fest, Education Day, and Career Expo will again be featured during tournament week, one of the country’s premier college basketball and cultural experiences.

WHO:Available Executives, Politicians and Coaches:



CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams



Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford, Maryland



Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott



President & CEO of Visit Baltimore Al Hutchinson



Bowie State University President Dr. Aminta Breaux



Lincoln University President Dr. Brenda Allen



Darrell Brooks, Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Bowie State University



Shadae Swan, Head Women’s Basketball Coach, Bowie State University





WHEN:TUESDAY, JANUARY 18AT 2:30 PM/ET



WHERE:Via Zoom (Link to be shared once your RSVP is received)



RSVP:Please RSVP HERE, by EOD Monday, January 17.



For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com. You can also like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and on Twitch. To get the latest updates on the CIAA Tournament, visit ciaatournament.org.

