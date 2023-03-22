2023 Coca-Cola CIAA Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Weekly Honors #1

FOOD LION MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Jayden Rodriguez, Lincoln (PA) –(Fr – Hillside, NJ)

At the Buccaneer Invitational hosted by Charleston Southern last week, Jayden Rodriguez grabbed the gold medal in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.66 and in the 600-meter hurdles, the freshman finished sixth with a time of 1:07.75. His speed in the 110-meter hurdles has him atop the conference so far. As a team, the Lions finished third (57 points) in their first outdoor track & field event of 2023.

Glenn Butler, Jr., Lincoln (PA) –(Sr – Greenburgh, NY)

Glenn Butler, Jr. needed only one outdoor track & field meet to qualify for nationals, earning a gold medal in the long jump with an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying mark of 7.49m. In this early outdoor track & field season, Butler is second in all of Division II in the long jump. The senior from Greenburgh, NY also added a track event to his slate last week, finishing fifth in the 100-meter dash (10.68 seconds) at the Buccaneer Invitational. Butler, Jr. is an NCAA Division II All-American and a silver medalist in the long jump at the 2023 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Aisha Carrington, Lincoln (PA) – (So – Baltimore, MD)

At the Buccaneer Invitational last week, Aisha Carrington placed first in two events, assisting the Lions to a fourth-place finish as a team. The sophomore from Baltimore, MD blazed to a time of 14.33 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles to claim the gold medal and Carrington was part of a 4×400-meter quartet (joined by Jazlynn Church, Kamani Johns, and Nakacee McNab) that placed first with a time of 3:59.35. Her time in the 100-meter hurdles is first in the CIAA so far.

Asia Lampe, Winston-Salem State(Jr – Harrisburg, NC)

Last week at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational, Asia Lampe set new personal records in both the shot put and discus throw. The junior from Harrisburg, NC had a mark of 41.48 meters in the discus, placing second at the meet. In the shotput, Lampe was sixth with a distance of 12.28 meters. Both of those marks place her first in the CIAA in this early outdoor track & field season. In the discus, she is first in the Division II Atlantic Region.