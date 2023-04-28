2023 Coca-Cola CIAA Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Weekly Honors #6

By: The CIAA Communications Department

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

FOOD LION MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Jaevon Riley, Claflin

(Fr. – Columbia, South Carolina)

Jaevon had a terrific week with the Panthers. This week, the freshman hurdler ran an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying time of 52.98 at the Georgia Tech Invitational. The time is the third best in the CIAA.

FOOD LION MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Glenn Butler, Lincoln (Pa.)

(Sr. – Greenburgh, N.Y.)

Butler was on the receiving end of two medals for the men’s side, winning the high jump at 1.88m and finishing as the runner-up during the long jump at 7.32m at the Morgan State Legacy.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Aisha Carrington, Lincoln (Pa.)

(So. – Baltimore, MD)

Aisha Carrington made history for the Lions, breaking a 24-year old program record in the 100 hurdles with a speed of 13.75 seconds to win the silver at the Morgan State Legacy. Carrington obliterated the previous mark held by Rhondale Jones by 0.13 seconds, who set the time on May 22, 1999 at the NCAA Division III National Championships.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Kamille Patrick, Shaw

(So. – Conway, SC)

Kamille Patrick threw the javelin 111-5 at the Aggie Classic in Greensboro, NC, this past weekend to lead all CIAA javelin throwers. She finished third in the event at the Aggie Classic.