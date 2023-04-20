2023 Coca-Cola CIAA Softball Weekly Honors #7

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#22 Brenay Howard, Claflin

(Sr., OF- Macon, Georgia)

Brenay had a terrific week for the Lady Panthers. In four straight wins, she recorded fives hits with eight runs scored in 16 at-bats. She also added two runs batted in (RBI).

FOOD LION PITCHER OF THE WEEK

#5 Jaelyn Jackson, Claflin

(Sr., P- Denver, Colorado)

Jaelyn continued her terrific senior season with another great performance this week. In two appearances, she only allowed one run on four total hits in two games with 16 strikeouts to remain the conference leader in strikeouts. She recorded a shutout win over Johnson C. Smith in a game that featured seven strikeouts. She returned to record nine strikeouts in a win at Livingstone.

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#21 Alexandria Beavers, Claflin

(Sr., 1B – Hendersonville, Tennessee)

Alexandria had a great week for the Lady Panthers. Playing at first base, she finished the week with a 1.000 fielding percentage, recording 24 putouts in 24 chances.

FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#6 Zecariya Fenwick, Claflin

(Fr., C – Waldorf, Maryland)

Freshman Alaysia Ross pitched well, going one shutout inning without allowing a hit, walking one and striking out two against Salem in the Bulldogs win against Salem, 10-2.

