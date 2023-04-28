2023 Congressional Art Competition

By: Office of Congresswoman Alma Adams

Our office is now accepting submissions for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition from high school students who live or attend school in North Carolina’s 12th Congressional District.

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.

Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, DC. The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.

The deadline for submissions is May 5.

How to Participate:



1. Check to see if you live or attend school in North Carolina’s 12th Congressional District.

2. Make sure that your artwork complies with the 2023 Rules for Students and Teachers

3. Complete the 2023 Student Release Form

4. In addition to delivering the physical piece of art, participants must submit a digital copy of their artwork and Student Release Form to Sam Spencer by email at sam.spencer@mail.house.gov by Friday, May 5, 2022. Physical pieces of art can be delivered from April 17th until May 5th weekdays from 3-5 pm at 10815 David Taylor Drive, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28262.

Artwork must be two-dimensional. Each framed artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches (including the frame) and may be up to 4 inches in depth. All artwork should be matted or framed. The art work may be:

Paintings – including oil, acrylics, and watercolor

Drawings – including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers

Collage

Prints – including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints

Mixed Media – use more than two mediums (pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.)

Computer Generated Art

Photography

All entries must be an original in concept, design and execution.

*The winner will be eligible to receive:

Year-long exhibition of their artwork in the U.S. Capitol

Complimentary airline tickets to Washington, D.C. to attend the reception and installation of the winning entries from congressional districts throughout the country.

A chance to win a scholarship

The first and second runners-up will have their artwork displayed in my Washington, D.C. office and the two Honorable Mentions will be displayed in my district office for one year.

For more information, contact Sam Spencer at sam.spencer@mail.house.gov.