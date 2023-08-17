By: City of Norfolk

Nominate a neighbor or community group for an U.P.L.I.F.T. Award

NORFOLK, VA – Norfolk’s Department of Neighborhood Services announces the 11th Annual Neighborhood Expo and 4th Annual Community U.P.L.I.F.T. Awards coming to Northside Park on Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



This year’s Neighborhood Expo theme is “Ignite 2023” and is centered on sparking community connections by bringing neighbors, friends, civic leagues, community organizations and City departments together for a fun, engaging and inspirational event promoting unity and civic engagement across generations.



One of the event highlights is the 4th Annual Community U.P.L.I.F.T. Awards. U.P.L.I.F.T. stands for Unity, Public Service, Leadership, Innovation, Friendship and Teamwork and the awards honor individuals, civic leagues, community organizations, businesses, nonprofits, and religious organizations who have served or benefited their neighborhoods and Norfolk residents. The awards are presented during the Neighborhood Expo from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Community U.P.L.I.F.T. Awards nominations are open and will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. Visit www.norfolk.gov/uplift for a nomination form and criteria.



The Expo includes food trucks, music, raffles, exhibitors, entertainment, and prizes. Bring a lawn chair and dress comfortably as the Expo is entirely outdoors – light rain or shine. The event is free and open to all ages.



