2024 Congressional App Challenge Deadline Reminder

The Congressional App Challenge Deadline is Tomorrow at 8pm EST!

DEADLINE REMINDER!

Tomorrow is the deadline for students to submit their entry for the annual Congressional App Challenge. This spirited competition provides an opportunity for students to learn how to code and to explore STEM careers.





Students compete against their peers by creating an app of their choice for mobile, tablet, or computer devices. No background or experience in computer science is needed. Applications MUST be submitted through Congressional App Challenge portal at:



Rules:

– To be eligible to participate in the Congressional App Challenge, you must be a middle or high school student at the time of app submission.



– Students may register as individuals or as teams of up to four. No more than four students are allowed to form a team.



– Students may compete in the district they reside in or the district they attend school in.



– If competing as a team, at least half of the teammates must be eligible to compete in the district in which they are participating in.