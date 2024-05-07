2024 MEAC Outdoor Championships Day 1

NORFOLK, Va. — Day one of the 2024 Track and Field Outdoor Championships concluded with multiple winners crowned in their respective events.

In the opening men’s decathlon, Coppin State’s Andrew Benton leads all opponents with 3,468 points for the day following a first-place tie in the decathlon high jump at the height of 1.92m. Howard sophomore Amon-Ra Watkins led the 100m dash finishing in 10.80 seconds, while Trevin Singleton from South Carolina State lead in the triple jump with a leap of 6.65m. Coppin State’s Amiri Goode won the 400m dash in the men’s decathlon.

In the women’s heptathlon, Jasmyn Hunter’s efforts propelled Norfolk State’s to the top. Shaw Essence led all athletes in the high jump in the women’s heptathlon with a 1.57m leap, and also won the shot put with a 10.30m throw. Coppin State’s Kaelyn Woodrum finished first in the women’s 200m race in the heptathlon in a time of 25.31.

Morgan State’s Johnelle Johnson won gold in the women’s discus event with a 48.28m throw on her first attempt. Leslie Young from Norfolk State earned silver in the women’s discus event with a 45.47m toss, and Amber Pelle, Delaware State, claimed third place with a 40.26m toss.

South Carolina State’s Dexter Ratliff won gold in the men’s discus throw finals with a toss of 50.39m. Emperor Campbell from Delaware State won second with a 40.33m mark, while Morgan State’s Zackery Dillon finished in third reaching a distance of 46.99m.

Howard athletes swept the top three spots in the women’s 400m hurdles preliminaries, with Simone Watkins finishing first in the women’s 400m hurdles prelims to advance to the women’s 400m finals with a mark of 59.50. Aniya Woodruff set a new personal record qualifying for the finals with a time of 59.55, while Bison teammate Cathrina Morris placed third in 59.71.

Howard athletes racked up another top three finish in the women’s 200m prelims with Kailei Collins placing first in 23.46, while Bison teammates Zoe Turner and Ai’yana Gray-Williams finished second and third respectively.

In the men’s 200m dash preliminaries, Delaware State’s Jalen Booth-Mitchell won his heat, besting the rest of the field with a time of 20.81. Norfolk State’s Kai Cole, North Carolina Central’s James Harris, and Coppin State’s Noxroy Wright all won their respective heats to qualify for the finals.

Coppin State’s James Bell won gold in the men’s high jump finals, clearing the height of 2.06m (6’9”).

North Carolina Central’s Jonathan Raijon-Koger won silver in the men’s high jump finals with a 2.03m mark, while Norfolk State’s Davante Anders placed third jumping a height of 1.98m.

South Carolina State’s Kennedy Spears won gold the women’s high jump with a 1.68m leap (5’6”). Norfolk State’s Aniah Kennerson won second place clearing the bar at 1.63m (5’4”). Third place consisted of a four-way tie between Lyee Sims from Maryland Eastern Shore, Catherine Glenn from Delaware State, and North Carolina Central’s Tia Lucas and Alejandra Urraca with a 1.58m mark.

Norfolk State’s Premier Wynn won the men’s 400m hurdles prelims, with a new personal record of 51.21, shaving 1.08 seconds off of his previous best.

Mercyline Kimayio of NSU won the women’s 10,000m championship finals, breaking the tape in 37:58.67. Howard’s Joslyn Crosby placed second, clocking 39:32.62 while Norfolk State’s Abigael Chebet finished third in 39:56.30.

Day one concluded with the Men’s 10,000m run with Norfolk State’s Raphael Kitur winning gold in 30:12.01 minutes. North Carolina Central’s Meshack Kuyo earned silver with a time of 30:17.71, and Norfolk State’s Gidion Sigei placed third in 30:32.42.

Action on the track resumes at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning when the men’s decathlon and the women’s heptathlon resumes.

