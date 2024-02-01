2024 MEAC to Host Dr. Dennis E. Thomas Student Leadership Symposium

NORFOLK, Va., – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is excited to host the 2024 Dr. Dennis E. Thomas Student Leadership Symposium Friday and Saturday, March 15-16, 2024, in Norfolk, Va., in conjunction with the 2024 MEAC Basketball Tournament.



Student leaders from the MEAC’s eight member institutions will be provided with an opportunity to develop leadership skills as they discuss conflict resolution, problem solving and leadership styles. In addition, the symposium will enhance their personal and professional networks, and gain insight into entrepreneurship and branding.



This year’s symposium, themed Leadership Beyond the Field: Cultivating Change Agents, will focus on leadership development, mental health, financial literacy and team building sessions facilitated by executives from Wells Fargo, Disney on the Yard, Army ROTC and Coca-Cola.



“I’m thrilled to continue the tradition that has become the Dr. Dennis E. Thomas Student Leadership Symposium,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. “While so much attention is focused on what our institutions do on the field or court of competition, what happens beyond that is even more important. We are excited to give our students the necessary tools to grow into leaders, not just now while in school, but once they’ve graduated and entered the workforce.”



Registration is open through Friday, Feb. 23. Student leaders interested in attending can register by clicking here.



The Dr. Dennis E. Thomas Student Leadership Symposium is a conference initiative established by the MEAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors, and it is named after former MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas, who led the conference from 2002 until his retirement in 2021.



The 2024 MEAC Basketball Tournament will be held March 13-16 at the Norfolk Scope Arena. Please visit www.MEACHoops.com for more information.

