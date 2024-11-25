2024 NlightN Lights Up Holidays

Event series kicks off Thanksgiving Day

Get ready to experience the magic of the holidays like never before at the 2024 Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series!

Pronounced “enlighten,” this series transforms the City of Newport News into a winter wonderland filled with exciting festivities, dazzling light shows, and enchanting holiday displays for all ages. From a breathtaking tree lighting ceremony and a lively small-town parade to a holiday drone show and interactive art installations, families, friends, and visitors alike will enjoy making unforgettable memories and creating heartwarming moments in the City of Newport News.

Celebration in Lights

Nov. 28 – Jan. 1, 5:30 – 10 p.m. nightly

Newport News Park

$15/car Mon.-Thurs.

$20/car Fri.-Sun.

$85/bus (every day)

$12/car (advance tickets on sale at the Newport News Visitor Center, 13560 Jefferson Ave.)

Virginia’s first drive-through holiday light show, Celebration in Lights, is two miles of dazzling holiday light displays set among the beautiful woods and waterways at Newport News Park. In its 32nd season, the event features festive displays created by over one million lights. New displays in 2024 include:

Colorful peacocks

Snappy the Alligator

Underwater fish arches

A dazzling tunnel of lights

A whimsical candy arch

To celebrate our recognition as an All-America City, we’ll proudly display the All-America City logo – in lights, making this year’s event truly special!

Lights at the Fountain

Dec. 8 – Jan. 1, 5 – 9 p.m.

City Center at Oyster Point

Free admission and parking

Enjoy the perfect holiday stroll around City Center’s five-acre fountain plaza. New this year, our synchronized holiday light show set to a custom soundtrack plays every half hour and features 15 minutes of animated shows on our 50-foot talking holiday tree, Timber. This year’s festivities also include Roseaux, an interactive art exhibition utilizing light, sound, and movement to add even more fun to the season. Free parking is available in three parking garages at City Center at Oyster Point.

ARTech Lights

Dec. 7 – Jan. 1, 5 – 9 p.m.

Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center

Free admission and parking

This nightly holiday light show plays every half hour and features a 30-foot animated holiday tree and amazing holiday decor perfect for seasonal selfies and cards! Free parking is available at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center.

Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Drone Show

Dec. 7, 5 – 8:15 p.m.

City Center at Oyster Point

Free admission and parking; food truck and restaurant prices vary

Join us for an unforgettable tree lighting ceremony featuring Timber, the 50-foot talking tree as well as a spectacular drone show. The event includes live stage entertainment, an LED dance floor, ice sculpting, children’s crafts, carnival games, interactive art, food, holiday gift vendors, and more! Free parking is available in three parking garages at City Center at Oyster Point.

Holiday Frost Con

Dec. 13, 5 – 8 p.m.

Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center

Free admission; free shuttles and parking; food trucks prices vary

Holiday Frost Con combines the magic of the holidays with the excitement of anime, featuring a lineup of activities for all ages including a gaming bus, trivia contest, snowball corn-hole, immersive anime-themed activities, children’s holiday activities, strolling winter-themed characters, visits with Santa, toy giveaways, a silent disco, hot chocolate, food trucks, and more! Admission is free, but online registration is requested on the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center website.

Hilton Village Gingerbread Celebration and Parade

Dec. 14, 4 – 8 p.m.

Historic Hilton Village

Free admission; free shuttles and parking; food truck and restaurant prices vary

Experience the nostalgic charm of Historic Hilton Village! Enjoy a festive evening featuring a gingerbread contest showcasing incredible gingerbread house creations, a gingerbread costume contest, fun children’s activities, village merchants, holiday gift vendors, and live music. Savor delicious food and treats, and don’t miss the grand parade that will fill the streets with holiday cheer. Bring your family and friends for an evening of festive fun and community spirit! Parade starts at 5 p.m. on Main Street.

Glow Around The World

Dec. 1-31, various dates and times throughout the month

Denbigh Community Center (757-812-7900)

Brittingham-Midtown Community Center (757-591-4853)

Riverview Gymnastics Center (757-886-2729)

Courthouse Way Community Center (757-886-7929)

Free admission; free parking at community centers

Glow Around the World is a month-long holiday celebration at Newport News community centers. Activities vary by community center and include hat and mitten donation trees, a Santa’s Workshop with crafts, a gift-wrapping station, a cozy Hot Cocoa Bar, Holiday Destress Yoga, cookie decorating, Christmas crafts with Kid Create, festive holiday movie nights, and a special Grinch Stole Midtown holiday. Please call centers for dates and times of activities.

Holiday Lights Trolley Tours

Dec. 8, 15, and 22 (Sundays), 5 – 7 p.m.

Free admission

Hop on the Holiday Lights Trolley Tour! See dazzling lights in City Center at Oyster Point, Port Warwick, and other festive locations throughout Newport News. Free admission. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. For more information and to sign up go to www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-lights-trolley-tour-tickets-1083302941259.

For additional information about parking, shuttles and the 2024 Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series, please visit NlightN Event Series – Newport News Parks & Recreation or call 757-926-1400.