2024 SUFFOLK HOLIDAY PARADE

SUFFOLK, VA. Suffolk Parks & Recreation is proud to host its annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, December 14, at 7 p.m. Find the best spot to watch the floats, equestrian units, marching bands, and festive vehicles as they stroll down West Washington Street and turn up North Main Street toward Finney Avenue. This year’s parade theme is “Silver and Gold: Holiday Wishes” and the Grandstand will be in front of the old SunTrust Building, 123 North Main Street, Suffolk. On Saturday, December 14, West Washington Street and North Main Street will be restricted from 12 to 10 p.m.; all restricted on-street parking areas will be posted accordingly. The parade route and streets within the Lakeside community will close at 4 p.m. for setup. These closures will affect Southbound vehicular access at Constance Road and North Main Street to Mahan Street. North Main Street from Mahan Street to Fayette Street at Carolina Road will be closed for North and Southbound traffic. Washington Street from Commerce Street West to Military Road and Prentis Street from West Constance Road to North Main Street will be closed to all traffic. All road closures and detours will be posted, and traffic control will be in place. All affected roads are expected to reopen by 9 p.m.