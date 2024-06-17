2024 Water Quality Report Now Available

Virginia Beach drinking water meets all safety standards — again

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Utilities is committed to delivering safe, high-quality drinking water to your tap all day, every day. The 2024 water quality report shows that Virginia Beach tap water, once again, meets all state and federal health and safety standards for drinking water.

Published annually, the water quality report lists important information about where Virginia Beach tap water comes from, water treatment and testing, and the substances found in your tap water. This year’s report summarizes water testing results performed Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023.

Where Does Virginia Beach Tap Water Come From?

Virginia Beach tap water is sourced from Lake Gaston in Brunswick County. Water travels through a 76-mile-long pipeline leading from Lake Gaston to Lake Prince, a reservoir located in Suffolk but owned and operated by the City of Norfolk.

From the reservoir, water is pumped to Norfolk’s Moore’s Bridges Water Treatment Plant, where it undergoes an extensive filtering and disinfection process before being pumped to Virginia Beach’s water distribution system. The treatment plant uses state-of-the-art treatment technology to remove any particles, bacteria, algae and other impurities.

Once treated, water quality is ensured through continual monitoring and testing both at the treatment plant and throughout the distribution system.

Why Treat Water?

The sources of drinking water (both tap water and bottled water) include lakes, ponds, reservoirs, rivers, springs, streams and wells. As water travels over the surface of the land or through the ground, it dissolves naturally occurring organic and inorganic substances. Water also picks up contaminants from animals and human activity.

Disinfection is an essential part of the water treatment process, preventing the occurrence and spread of many water-borne diseases. The Moore’s Bridges Water Treatment Plant treats our source water, testing it for 150 substances. Further testing is performed daily throughout Virginia Beach’s water distribution system. An average of 264 water quality samples are collected and analyzed monthly, providing continual monitoring for the highest water quality possible.

Get Your Copy of the 2024 Water Quality Report

A digital copy of the 2024 Water Quality Report is available online at VirginiaBeach.gov/water-quality. Physical copies of the report are available at all Virginia Beach public libraries and recreation centers. Residents can also request to receive a copy by mail at 757-385-4948.