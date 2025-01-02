2024 Year in Review

As we begin a new year of continued investment in our city’s revitalization and growth, we must celebrate the achievements of 2024. It was a year of building forward with a keen focus on our youth.

Newport News was recognized as one of 10 All-America City Award winners for the first time. The National Civic League presented this honor to celebrate the city’s work to actively engage residents in strengthening democracy through local action and innovation, including:

Gun Violence Intervention Program, which works with community organizations to interrupt cycles of violence among individuals at the highest risk for committing crimes or being victims of gun violence while addressing the root causes of violence.

Youth Diversion/Youth Court, an innovative initiative to help teens with minor offenses actively take responsibility for their actions and be sentenced by their peers. This program was the first of its kind in the Commonwealth, with the city working with the legislature to change State Code.

The Community Assistance and Response (CARe) program offers hope instead of handcuffs to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

The City of Newport News unveiled an unprecedented commitment to empowering and supporting our young people with the Youth T.H.R.I.V.E. initiative, including the Youth Career Program (YCP) and Friday Night Nets. Youth T.H.R.I.V.E. is built on three pillars: Transforming Hearts – Renewing Investment – Valuing Empowerment.

Our new basketball league, Night Nets, was tremendously successful. Every Friday evening during the summer, Denbigh Community Center and An Achievable Dream Tennis Center were filled with friendly competition, live music, e-gaming, free food, and various resources.

This summer, the first-ever YCP initiative matched more than 100 youth with approximately 50 business partners and non-profit organizations this summer for meaningful employment opportunities.

We celebrated the 10th Anniversary of The Newport News One City Marathon Weekend with a record number of 3,043 runners (ages 5 to 75) from 36 states, Washington D.C., Canada, and Mexico.

Amtrak, the City of Newport News, Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA), CSX, Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) partnered on the multimodal Newport News Transportation Center project.

Newport News City Council adopted a resolution authorizing the commemorative naming of a portion of 16th Street from Wickham Avenue to Walnut Avenue as Allen Iverson Way.

The city had the honor of hosting our namesake submarine, the USS Newport News (SSN 750), to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the vessel’s commissioning. The USS Newport News is named after our historic city and was built and commissioned at Newport News Shipyard.

The Tour of Newport News is now the largest bicycle event in Virginia and one of the most prominent road cycling events in the country.

Our efforts in downtown continue with a $400 million investment in Navy Housing. We are transforming our downtown into a vibrant hub of activity and improving housing options for our military and shipbuilding communities.

Construction of the Peake Childhood Center, a collaboration with Virginia Peninsula Community College, was completed. This state-of-the-art facility in the Southeast Community will serve approximately 200 children and offer high-quality early education and care.

We broke ground on constructing the new Huntington Middle School, a state-of-the-art institution that will serve 600 students. The old Huntington High School site, known as the Southeast Community Resource Area, includes a state-of-the-art public library, community center, sports features, and a splash pad.

The successful opening of the Safehaven Empowerment Center was made possible by Antoine Bethea, the Bethea Family Foundation, and the City of Newport News. More than just a facility, the center is a beacon of hope. It offers our residents a place to grow, learn, and thrive, with opportunities ranging from technology and music to culinary arts and entrepreneurship.

Newport News Tourism unveiled an exciting new campaign called African American Cultural Experiences to celebrate and promote the rich cultural heritage of the African American community in Newport News. Abbreviated as AACE (and pronounced “Ace”), its mission is to create an inclusive and welcoming hub that embraces and celebrates diversity. The campaign showcases African American art, culture, and history, along with the Black-Owned businesses of Newport News.

Throughout the year, we introduced you to Newport News businesses through our regular Business Now section, including Iron Asylum, The Proper Barbershop, The Yard Sale, Moose Billiard Service, Warwick Travel, Eclectic Treasures, of Corkscrews & Brews, Makin Memories Party & Balloon Express, Nail’d It, and Holloway Experience Real Estate.