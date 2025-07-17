Featured Sports 

2025 MEAC Football Media Day Participants Announced

HRMessenger Staff , , , , , ,

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced the student-athletes scheduled to attend the 2025 MEAC Football Media Day, set for Tuesday, July 22, at 12 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. 

The annual event will feature head coaches from the conference’s six football-playing institutions, and two student-athletes from each program. Media Day will air live on ESPN+ as part of the Countdown to Kickoff show, hosted by Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, and special guest LeSean “Shady” McCoy. 

Below is the list of coaches and student-athletes scheduled to attend: 

DELAWARE STATE

  • DeSean Jackson, Head Coach 
  • Brian Bates, Linebacker 
  • Marquis Gillis, Running Back 

HOWARD

  • Larry Scott, Head Coach 
  • Judah McJimpsey, Linebacker 
  • Breylin Smith, Wide Receiver 

MORGAN STATE

  • Damon Wilson, Head Coach 
  • Danny Casillas, Offensive Lineman 
  • Erick Hunter, Linebacker 

NORFOLK STATE

  • Michael Vick, Head Coach 
  • Kahleef Jimmisom, Defensive Back 
  • DreSean Kendrick, Wide Receiver 

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL

  • Trei Oliver, Head Coach 
  • Walker Harris, Quarterback 
  • Max U’Ren, Linebacker 

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

  • Chennis Berry, Head Coach 
  • Josh Barker, Defensive Tackle 
  • Jarod Washington, Cornerback 