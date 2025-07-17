2025 MEAC Football Media Day Participants Announced
NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced the student-athletes scheduled to attend the 2025 MEAC Football Media Day, set for Tuesday, July 22, at 12 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.
The annual event will feature head coaches from the conference’s six football-playing institutions, and two student-athletes from each program. Media Day will air live on ESPN+ as part of the Countdown to Kickoff show, hosted by Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, and special guest LeSean “Shady” McCoy.
Below is the list of coaches and student-athletes scheduled to attend:
DELAWARE STATE
- DeSean Jackson, Head Coach
- Brian Bates, Linebacker
- Marquis Gillis, Running Back
HOWARD
- Larry Scott, Head Coach
- Judah McJimpsey, Linebacker
- Breylin Smith, Wide Receiver
MORGAN STATE
- Damon Wilson, Head Coach
- Danny Casillas, Offensive Lineman
- Erick Hunter, Linebacker
NORFOLK STATE
- Michael Vick, Head Coach
- Kahleef Jimmisom, Defensive Back
- DreSean Kendrick, Wide Receiver
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL
- Trei Oliver, Head Coach
- Walker Harris, Quarterback
- Max U’Ren, Linebacker
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
- Chennis Berry, Head Coach
- Josh Barker, Defensive Tackle
- Jarod Washington, Cornerback