2025 MEAC Football Media Day Participants Announced

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced the student-athletes scheduled to attend the 2025 MEAC Football Media Day, set for Tuesday, July 22, at 12 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

The annual event will feature head coaches from the conference’s six football-playing institutions, and two student-athletes from each program. Media Day will air live on ESPN+ as part of the Countdown to Kickoff show, hosted by Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, and special guest LeSean “Shady” McCoy.

Below is the list of coaches and student-athletes scheduled to attend:

DELAWARE STATE

DeSean Jackson, Head Coach

Brian Bates, Linebacker

Marquis Gillis, Running Back

HOWARD

Larry Scott, Head Coach

Judah McJimpsey, Linebacker

Breylin Smith, Wide Receiver

MORGAN STATE

Damon Wilson, Head Coach

Danny Casillas, Offensive Lineman

Erick Hunter, Linebacker

NORFOLK STATE

Michael Vick, Head Coach

Kahleef Jimmisom, Defensive Back

DreSean Kendrick, Wide Receiver

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL

Trei Oliver, Head Coach

Walker Harris, Quarterback

Max U’Ren, Linebacker

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE