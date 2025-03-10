2025 MEAC Men’s Basketball Tournament Pairings Revealed

2025 MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BRACKET



NORFOLK, Va., March 6, 2025 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has released its men’s pairings for the 2025 MEAC Basketball Tournament, which will be held March 12-15 at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va. Norfolk State and South Carolina State finish the 2025 regular season as co-champions with 11-3 records in MEAC play.

Norfolk State garners the top seed after winning the tiebreaker against South Carolina State. NSU has claimed the regular season championship either outright or shared in five of the last seven seasons.

South Carolina State will enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed. SC State closed out the 2025 regular season on a nine-game winning streak that started on February 3 when they defeated Howard, 89-66.

Delaware State finished the season 8-6 to secure the third seed with its win over Maryland Eastern Shore in the regular season finale.

Howard (7-7) earns the No. 4 in the men’s tournament after winning the tiebreaker against No. 5 Morgan State (7-7).

North Carolina Central (6-8) secured the No. 6 seed, while Coppin State (4-10) locked in at No. 7 after defeating Morgan State in overtime. Maryland Eastern Shore closes out the tournament bracket as the No. 8 seed with a 2-12 conference mark.

The MEAC men’s tournament play will open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, with No. 1 Norfolk State taking on No. 8 Maryland Eastern Shore in the quarterfinal round. No. 2 South Carolina State and No. 7 Coppin State will wrap up day one with the nightcap matchup at 8 p.m.

Thursday’s quarterfinal action pits No. 3 Delaware State vs. No. 6 North Carolina Central at 6 p.m., with No. 4 Howard and No. 5 Morgan State closing day two with an 8 p.m. start.



Friday’s semifinal matchups will tip off at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.



The 2025 MEAC Basketball Tournament is a single-elimination tournament featuring both the conference men’s and women’s teams. The quarterfinal and semifinal games will broadcast live on ESPN+.

The men’s finale will begin at 1 p.m. and will broadcast live on ESPN2.

The women’s championship game will begin at 4 p.m. and will air live on ESPNews.

For information about the 2025 MEAC Basketball Tournament, including live stats, visit www.MEAChoops.com.



