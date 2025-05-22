The Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity will host the 2025 Small Business Symposium: Access to Capital and Supply Chain Opportunities on Wednesday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center.

This free, in-person event is tailored for small business owners and entrepreneurs seeking financing solutions and growth opportunities. Attendees will learn about a variety of funding options, meet potential lenders and investors, and discover how to craft a bankable strategy.

While there is no cost to attend, registration is required.