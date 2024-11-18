2025 State Legislative Priorities Available Online

A copy of the City of Newport News 2025 State Legislative Priorities package, as approved by the City Council on Oct. 22, is now available for review on the city’s website. Read full details or download the entire document.

Code Change Requests

Amend Virginia Code Section 15.2-1127 to increase the statutory fee cap for vacant building registration

Amend multiple sections of the Code of Virginia to allow certified special conservators of the peace or technicians employed by a locality to review and certify all photo or video traffic enforcement violations

Budget Amendment Requests

Add the City of Newport News to the list of eligible grantees for the Safer Communities Program and increase the program funding by $2.5 million in each year of the biennium

Create and fund the Military Centered Community Zone grant program with an initial investment of $5 million annually

Policy Positions