2025 State Legislative Priorities Available Online
A copy of the City of Newport News 2025 State Legislative Priorities package, as approved by the City Council on Oct. 22, is now available for review on the city’s website. Read full details or download the entire document.
Code Change Requests
- Amend Virginia Code Section 15.2-1127 to increase the statutory fee cap for vacant building registration
- Amend multiple sections of the Code of Virginia to allow certified special conservators of the peace or technicians employed by a locality to review and certify all photo or video traffic enforcement violations
Budget Amendment Requests
- Add the City of Newport News to the list of eligible grantees for the Safer Communities Program and increase the program funding by $2.5 million in each year of the biennium
- Create and fund the Military Centered Community Zone grant program with an initial investment of $5 million annually
Policy Positions
- Provide State funding to offset mandated exemptions of real estate and personal property taxes
- Support local and stakeholder engagement in State decisions to maintain or consolidate juvenile detention facilities
- Maintain local revenue streams such as Machinery & Tools and BPOL taxes
- Support funding for the Virginia Military Community Infrastructure Grant Program
- Support additional resources for school construction and modernization
- Oppose unfunded mandates
- Support economic development incentive programs
- Support public safety and community violence intervention
- Support legislation adding municipal park rangers, 911 operators, and animal control officers to the list of local employees eligible for enhanced hazardous duty retirement benefits
- Support sustainable funding policies for transit
- Support increased funding for road maintenance for port host cities
- Preserve local authority to regulate short-term rentals
- Support Hampton Newport News Community Services Board