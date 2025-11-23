2025 Suffolk Holiday Parade

SUFFOLK, VA. Suffolk Parks & Recreation is proud to host its annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, December 13, at 7 p.m. Find the best spot to watch the floats, equestrian units, marching bands, and festive vehicles as they stroll down West Washington Street and turn up North Main Street toward Finney Avenue.

This year’s parade theme is Holiday Toyland, and the Grandstand will be located in front of the old SunTrust Building, 123 North Main Street, Suffolk.

There will be prohibited on-street parking on West Washington Street and North Main Street from 12 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, December 13. All prohibited on-street parking areas will be posted accordingly.

The parade route and streets within the Lakeside community will close at 4 p.m. for set-up. These closures will affect Southbound vehicular access at Constance Road and North Main Street to Mahan Street. North Main Street from Mahan Street to Fayette Street at Carolina Road will be closed for North and Southbound traffic. Washington Street from Commerce Street West to Military Road and Prentis Street from West Constance Road to North Main Street will be closed to all traffic. All road closures and detours will be posted, and traffic control will be in place. All affected roads are expected to reopen by 9 p.m.

Free parking is available in the lots surrounding the event site:

Cherry Street & Saratoga Street Lot (107 S. Saratoga Street)

Saratoga Street Lot (107 N. Saratoga Street)

Carolina Road & Main Street Lot (144 S. Main Street)

Street & Franklin Street (120 N. Commerce Street)

First Baptist Church Lot (corner of Finney Avenue and North Main Street, 200 N. Main Street)

Godwin Courts Building Lot (located behind the Courts Building, 150 N. Main Street)

Market Park (adjacent to the Seaboard Station Railroad Museum, 330 N. Main Street)

Prentis Street Lot (201 Prentis Street)

City Hall Parking Lot (442 W. Washington Street)

For more information, contact Suffolk Parks & Recreation at (757) 514-7250, or parksemail@suffolkva.us.