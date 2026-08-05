2026 Oceanfront Event Season: Planning Ahead Enhances Experiences

Attendees are urged to prepare for heavy traffic, parking and crowds.

Funk Fest Beach Party, Neptune Festival Boardwalk Weekend and Wicked 10K are just a few of the high-energy experiences that light up the Oceanfront every year. This spring introduced Stars, Stripes & Spurs in April, and the excitement continues with Super Girl Surf Festival scheduled to debut over Labor Day Weekend. These signature events make up the Oceanfront Event Season, a City-supported lineup that brings more than 10,000 people per day to the Resort Area.

With crowds that size, the City is focused on ensuring every resident and visitor enjoys a smooth, safe and stress-free experience. To support that commitment, staff from the City’s Resort Management Office, Police Department and Communications Office led a community meeting on July 30, putting traffic, parking, safety, crowd flow and communications front and center.

During the meeting, department officials shared valuable insights and logistical guidance designed to help everyone navigate the Oceanfront more easily during major events, when heavy traffic, dense crowds and competition for parking are the norm.

Hosted before a subcommittee of the Resort Advisory Commission and promoted widely to welcome the public, the meeting covered the second half of the 2026 event season, beginning with the East Coast Surfing Championships and following up on a similar session held in April for the early season.

For anyone who could not make it, the full recording is available at VirginiaBeach.gov/EventInfo.

Meeting attendees were urged to prepare before heading to their event destination by checking out VirginiaBeach.gov/EventInfoto learn more about uses of the Waze app for up-to-date traffic planning and the VB Go app to explore the latest parking options.



