22 Navy and Marine Corps ROTC Students Become New Officers at ODU’s Annual Spring Commissioning Ceremony

By Joe Garvey

Twenty-two Navy and Marine Corps ROTC students from four universities (Old Dominion, Hampton, Norfolk State and Regent) became officers at ODU’s annual Spring Commissioning Ceremony.

New ensigns and 2nd lieutenants swore an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic” during a virtual ceremony on May 7.

“It was awe-inspiring to be a part of the 2020 Navy ROTC Commissioning Ceremony,” said Robert Clark, director of Military Activities Liaison & Special Projects at ODU. “It was my honor to witness 22 young men and women from the Hampton Roads Battalion swear their allegiance to our great country and join the ranks of the mere 1% of our population that have chosen to bear the cloth of our nation and defend our liberties.”

A total of 12 ODU students received commissions.

Nine were commissioned as ensigns in the U.S. Navy. They are listed with their hometowns, major, military position and posting:

Michael Johan Berg-Saether, Mooresville, N.C., applied mathematics, Surface Warfare Officer, USS Whidbey Island, Little Creek.

Charlotte Frances FormyDuval, Hampton, biology, Surface Warfare Officer, USS Bunker Hill, San Diego.

Rachel Marie Funkhouser, Strasburg, marine biology, Surface Warfare Officer, USS O’Kane, San Diego.

Olivia Katherine Huber, Excelsior, Minn., biology, Student Naval Aviator, Pensacola, Fla.

Jordan Huntley Stickelman, Orlando, Fla., biochemistry, Surface Warfare Nuclear, USS Zumwalt, San Diego.

Kirstine E. Huey, Dahlonega, Ga., nursing, Nurse Corps, NMCP, Portsmouth.

Amanda Del Rosario, Fowlersville, Pa., nursing, Nurse Corps, Officer Development School, Newport, R.I.

Curtis Spencer, Beardstown, Ill., nursing, Nurse Corps, Officer Development School, Newport, R.I.

Robin Stephens, Georgetown, Ohio, nursing, Nurse Corps, Officer Development School, Newport, R.I.

Three were commissioned as 2nd lieutenants in the Marines:

Alexandra Leigh Arnold, Philadelphia, history & political science, Ground, The Basic School, Quantico.

Carter Morgan Fishback, Kannapolis, N.C., mechanical engineering technology, Ground, The Basic School, Quantico.

Aaron Naraine, Fredericksburg, political science and philosophy, Ground, The Basic School, Quantico.

Other students who received their commissions:

Norfolk State University

Ensigns

Benin Francis Allen, Philadelphia, sociology, Surface Warfare Officer, USS San Antonio, Norfolk.

Hampton University

Ensigns

Scottie Lee Enis, Katy, Texas, chemical engineering, Surface Warfare Nuclear, USS Paul Ignatius, Mayport, Fla.

Ashlei Mia-Psamone Goodman, Virginia Beach, kinesiology, Surface Warfare Officer, USS Pinckney, San Diego.

Emanuel Lassiter II, Hampton, computer science, Student Naval Aviator, Pensacola, Fla.

Vince Joseph Rollerson, Yorktown, psychology, Surface Warfare Officer, USS Mustin, Yokosuka, Japan.

Christopher Rosado, Clifton, N.J., electrical engineering, Surface Warfare Nuclear, USS Bunker Hill, San Diego.

Eric Lamont Sthurghill Jr., Atlanta, cybersecurity, Student Naval Aviator, Pensacola, Fla.

2nd lieutenants

Jalon Colston, Charlotte, N.C., business administration, Ground, The Basic School, Quantico.

Regent University

Ensigns

Michael Ernest Bunn, Virginia Beach, international studies, Surface Warfare Officer, USS Leyte Gulf, Norfolk.

2nd lieutenants

Joseph Caudill, Chesapeake, cybersecurity, Ground, The Basic School, Quantico.

Capt. Michael C. Bratley, USN, commanding officer of Hampton Roads NROTC, administered the commissioning oath.

“These newly commissioned ensigns and 2nd lieutenants will go on to lead the finest sailors and Marines in the world,” Clark said.