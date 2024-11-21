$30,000 Scholarship Opportunity for Spelman & Morehouse Students!

We’re excited to share an amazing opportunity for Spelman and Morehouse students! As a presenting sponsor of the SpelHouse Homecoming concert, SNIPES USA launched the fourth iteration of its Pay It Forward initiative—a scholarship program providing funding for HBCU students.

During the SpelHouse Homecoming, SNIPES celebrated this initiative by awarding a scholarship live on stage at Forbes Arena, reinforcing their dedication to empowering HBCU students. We’re promoting three additional $10,000 scholarships for Spelman and Morehouse students to help them overcome financial barriers and maximize their potential.

The application deadline is Friday,November 29, 2024. Please share this opportunity widely to ensure eligible students can apply!

Learn more and have students apply here: wearevalues.com/snipesxspelhouse

Here are the links to the assets to share this opportunity with your network:

Let’s continue to uplift and support the next generation of leaders together. Thank you for helping us spread the word!