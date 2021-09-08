30th Southeast Community Day Parade and Gospel Music Celebration this Weekend

The Southeast Community Day Parade, Newport News’ largest parade, returns this Saturday, September 11. The annual parade celebrates the historic Southeast Community and features marching ensembles, exciting street performances, local dignitaries and a variety of community organizations. The award-winning Hampton University Marching Band, “Marching Force,” will electrify the parade with dynamic musical performances. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Booker T. Washington Middle School (3700 Chestnut Avenue), and travels along Chestnut Avenue, 26th Street, Marshall Avenue, 25th Street, Jefferson Avenue, 19th Street, and Ivy Avenue, ending at Zion Baptist Church (633 20th Street). The public can view the parade from multiple locations along the route. After the parade, there is a free community festival that takes place at 12 p.m. on the grounds of Zion Baptist Church with live music, kids inflatables, community exhibits and food vendors. A gospel music celebration takes place Saturday and Sunday at New Beech Grove Baptist Church (361 Beechmont Drive), with two award-winning gospel musicians. On Saturday at 4 p.m., Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actress Kiera Sheard-Kelly performs her hit songs, and on Sunday at 6 p.m. national recording artist Luther Barnes is set to take the stage. Tickets for each performance are $20 and can be purchased by calling New Beech Grove Baptist Church at 757-877-4114. For more information on all of these activities, visit www.southeastdayparade.com.