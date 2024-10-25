Bring your family to the 4th Annual STEM Exploration Community Event for a day filled with fun science and technology activities. The event takes place Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center (550 30th Street). Learners of all ages are welcome to attend. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

The event features hands-on exhibits from 40+ organizations, door prizes, speakers, and activities within the Brooks Crossing iLab (you must register on site to participate in activities within the iLab). Food trucks will also be on hand. All participants who register and attend will receive a clear CoVA STEM bag and sticker. The first 200 students will receive a reusable bag.

To learn more about the event and to register, visit the event’s website. For questions, email covastemhub@gmail.com with the subject line “2024 STEM Exploration Community Event.”