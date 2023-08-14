51st Annual Seawall Art Show
By: City of Portsmouth
August 26th – August 27th
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Location
High Street Corridor
206 High Street Portsmouth, Virginia 23704
Description
Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27, The 51st Annual Seawall Art Show returns to High Street. If you want to find that one-of-a-kind gift for someone special or a signature piece for yourself, then come to our show, located in Portsmouth, Virginia’s historic downtown. You will find a little of everything from wood carving to oil painting, handwoven clothing to art glass, fine jewelry to pottery, and more. The show is free and open to the public. Parking is free in local garages. The Seawall Art Show is juried. This year, the guest judge will be Jeffrey Allison. Jeffrey is the Paul Mellon Collection educator at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond. He is also a professional photographer. He holds a BA in photography and film from Virginia Intermont College and an MFA in photography from VCU.
Event Website
https://www.seawallartshow.org/
Other Dates
August 27th, 2023 @ 10:00 am