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56th Annual Hampton Jazz Festival Returns for Three Nights

HRMessenger Staff , , , , , ,

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Jazz & Music Festival returns for its 56th year, bringing three days of standout performances and cultural celebration to Hampton Coliseum from Friday, June 26 through Sunday, June 28, 2026. Co-presented by the City of HamptonHampton University, and The Black Promoters Collective, the festival continues its long-standing tradition of uniting audiences through music that spans generations. 

With a lineup that blends R&B mainstays, gospel icons, and contemporary voices, the festival once again delivers a weekend rooted in legacy while embracing the sound of today. 

This year’s programming features: 

FRIDAY, JUNE 26 – NO SKIPS FRIDAY 

  • Jagged Edge – Chart-topping group known for enduring R&B hits 
  • Dru Hill – Celebrated vocal group bringing classic ‘90s energy 
  • 702 – Iconic trio with a catalog of fan-favorite records 
  • Next – Multi-platinum act behind some of R&B’s most recognizable tracks 
  • Lil’ Mo – Dynamic vocalist with a string of standout collaborations and solo releases 

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 – SOUL FOOD SATURDAY 

  • Kirk Franklin – Groundbreaking artist whose live shows fuse gospel and high-energy performance 
  • Jodeci – Influential group whose sound helped shape modern R&B 
  • Tonio Armani – Emerging talent rooted in Southern soul traditions 
  • Pokey Bear – Crowd favorite known for his connection with audiences 
  • Marcus Anderson – Acclaimed saxophonist delivering a blend of jazz, funk, and soul 

SUNDAY, JUNE 28 – SUNDAY DINNER 

  • Charlie Wilson – Award-winning performer with a catalog spanning decades 
  • The Isley Brothers – Music legends whose influence stretches across generations 
  • El DeBarge – Distinctive vocalist recognized for his smooth delivery and timeless hits 
  • Marion Meadows & Alex Bugnon – Esteemed musicians combining jazz and contemporary grooves 

The Hampton Jazz & Music Festival offers single day tickets, as well as a 3-day ticket option for select seat locations. Presales start Thursday, April 2 at 10:00 AM ET and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 3 at 10:00 AM ET via Ticketmaster.com and the Hampton Coliseum Box Office. 

Since its debut in 1968, the Hampton Jazz & Music Festival has grown into a defining cultural event, originally created to commemorate Hampton University’s 100th anniversary. Today, it remains a staple of the summer festival circuit, drawing thousands of attendees each year and continuing to spotlight both established icons and rising talent. 