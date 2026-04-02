56th Annual Hampton Jazz Festival Returns for Three Nights

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Jazz & Music Festival returns for its 56th year, bringing three days of standout performances and cultural celebration to Hampton Coliseum from Friday, June 26 through Sunday, June 28, 2026. Co-presented by the City of Hampton, Hampton University, and The Black Promoters Collective, the festival continues its long-standing tradition of uniting audiences through music that spans generations.

With a lineup that blends R&B mainstays, gospel icons, and contemporary voices, the festival once again delivers a weekend rooted in legacy while embracing the sound of today.

This year’s programming features:

FRIDAY, JUNE 26 – NO SKIPS FRIDAY

Jagged Edge – Chart-topping group known for enduring R&B hits

– Chart-topping group known for enduring R&B hits Dru Hill – Celebrated vocal group bringing classic ‘90s energy

– Celebrated vocal group bringing classic ‘90s energy 702 – Iconic trio with a catalog of fan-favorite records

– Iconic trio with a catalog of fan-favorite records Next – Multi-platinum act behind some of R&B’s most recognizable tracks

– Multi-platinum act behind some of R&B’s most recognizable tracks Lil’ Mo – Dynamic vocalist with a string of standout collaborations and solo releases

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 – SOUL FOOD SATURDAY

Kirk Franklin – Groundbreaking artist whose live shows fuse gospel and high-energy performance

– Groundbreaking artist whose live shows fuse gospel and high-energy performance Jodeci – Influential group whose sound helped shape modern R&B

– Influential group whose sound helped shape modern R&B Tonio Armani – Emerging talent rooted in Southern soul traditions

– Emerging talent rooted in Southern soul traditions Pokey Bear – Crowd favorite known for his connection with audiences

– Crowd favorite known for his connection with audiences Marcus Anderson – Acclaimed saxophonist delivering a blend of jazz, funk, and soul

SUNDAY, JUNE 28 – SUNDAY DINNER

Charlie Wilson – Award-winning performer with a catalog spanning decades

– Award-winning performer with a catalog spanning decades The Isley Brother s – Music legends whose influence stretches across generations

s – Music legends whose influence stretches across generations El DeBarge – Distinctive vocalist recognized for his smooth delivery and timeless hits

– Distinctive vocalist recognized for his smooth delivery and timeless hits Marion Meadows & Alex Bugnon – Esteemed musicians combining jazz and contemporary grooves

The Hampton Jazz & Music Festival offers single day tickets, as well as a 3-day ticket option for select seat locations. Presales start Thursday, April 2 at 10:00 AM ET and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 3 at 10:00 AM ET via Ticketmaster.com and the Hampton Coliseum Box Office.

Since its debut in 1968, the Hampton Jazz & Music Festival has grown into a defining cultural event, originally created to commemorate Hampton University’s 100th anniversary. Today, it remains a staple of the summer festival circuit, drawing thousands of attendees each year and continuing to spotlight both established icons and rising talent.