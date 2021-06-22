70% of Adult Virginians Have Received at Least One COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

Yesterday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that 70% of adults 18 years and older in the Commonwealth have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Federal approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young people ages 12 to 15 has made more than 400,000 additional Virginians eligible to get vaccinated, and about 30% of individuals in this age group have received the vaccine so far. To date, over 8.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) vaccination efforts are shifting from large-scale vaccination sites to health care providers, pharmacies and mobile vaccine clinics. Virginians who have not been vaccinated yet are encouraged to go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682) to find a nearby vaccination clinic. For answers to frequently asked questions or to learn more about vaccination for COVID-19 in Virginia, visit the VDH COVID-19 website. The Newport News Department of Human Services is hosting a vaccination event on Friday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Four Oaks Day Service and Training Center at 7401 Warwick Boulevard. The city is partnering with Riverside Health Systems and EducateVaccinate to offer vaccines to the homeless community and anyone in need of support. The event also includes a resource fair with information from community partners, free food and music. A similar event was hosted at Four Oaks last week, with many members of the community gathering for vaccines and valuable resources. Several pharmacies in Newport News are offering extended and overnight vaccination hours on Friday, June 25 as part of the national “We Can Do This” campaign. Below are the pharmacies in our city that are part of this federal initiative; please visit vaccines.gov and enter a zip code to find other participating pharmacies. CVS Pharmacy at 12755 Jefferson Ave. – 24 hour vaccinationWalgreens at 600 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. – 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.Walgreens at 13007 Warwick Blvd. – 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.Walgreens at 1440 Warwick Blvd. – 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Several of the nation’s largest child care providers are offering free child care until July 4 to parents and caregivers getting vaccinated. In Virginia, KinderCare, Bright Horizons and branches of the YMCA are participating in this incentive program. To learn more, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Incentives webpage. This site also lists ways you can get free rides to vaccination sites with Lyft and Uber.