By: City of Newport News

Yorktown native Adam Shelton was active in sports while growing up and transitioned to a fitness focus in college. After graduation, he kept up his fitness routine as he settled into his career as a pharmacist, but his experience in a Spartan Race, an obstacle course race of varying distances and difficulty, inspired him to open 757 ROC.

Founded in 2017 as a mobile business with a truck and trailer containing workout equipment, 757 ROC is now a 3,000-square-foot athletic facility designed for fitness training and instruction. Located at 11838 Canon Boulevard, Suite 300, 757 ROC offers an athletic training program that encompasses group fitness classes along with personal training sessions. With a mission to change the way the community thinks about fitness, the company’s core goals are to allow clients to obtain a healthy weight while gaining strength and endurance. The program has combined aspects of Bootcamp, CrossFit, and Obstacle Course Racing, and is designed for all skill levels. It is the only Spartan DEKA affiliate in Virginia that allows it to have specific obstacles in its facility such as Olympus obstacle, rope climbs, monkey bars, three size over walls, rings & rig, and many other features that allow for challenging and exceptional workouts.

Making a positive impact on the lives of others and contributing to the local community is important to Shelton and the fitness community at 757 ROC. Once a month, they hold a Friday Night Lights event that is open to the public with 100% of the proceeds going to a local charity. A special Memorial Day event is being held to raise funds for Wounded Warriors. Future business plans include expanding services and programs, including open gym times and offering physical recovery solutions such as cryotherapy, Normatec compression, and sauna services.

For more information about the business, please visit 757roc.com.