90th Historic Garden Week Garden Club Hosts Newport News Tour Apr. 19

The James River provides the backdrop for this year’s Hampton-Newport News Garden Week tour. The tour’s five properties are located along four miles of Newport News waterfront, with beautiful views and tree-lined roads on the self-driving route. All five tour stops are first-time Virginia Garden Week offerings—a special treat for tour guests.

Part of Virginia’s Historic Garden Week, the Hampton-Newport News Tour takes place Wednesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $45 and available only at VaGardenWeek.org.

Tour guests hoping to see flower arrangements will not be disappointed. Known for their artistry, members from the Hampton Roads and Huntington Garden Clubs (affiliates of the Garden Club of Virginia) will once again create spectacular flower displays for the houses open on tour.

Proceeds from ticket sales fund the Garden Club of Virginia’s restoration and preservation of historic gardens and landscapes throughout the Commonwealth, as well as a fellowship program in landscape architecture. For more information, and an electronic copy of the Virginia Historic Garden Week Guidebook, visit VaGardenWeek.org.